Navy signs MoU with IIM Kozhikode to exchange best practices

The Indian Navy's Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT) based at Naval Base Kochi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Wednesday.

Director of IIM-K Professor Debashis Chatterjee and director of NIETT Commodore Ben H Berson inked the MoU.

The MoU is intended to build collaboration and exchange of best practices in the field of Instructional Leadership, Educational Psychology and Management.

As per the Southern Naval Command, as NIETT celebrates its 50 years in the service of the nation, it hopes that the MoU achieves the exchange of expertise in the field of management of education covering research, teaching and training, "which will benefit the participants from the Institute."

( With inputs from ANI )

