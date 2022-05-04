NBE not postponing exam, NEET PG 2022 to be hold on May 21

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) is now being held on 21 May 2022. The authorities decided not to postpone the exams as the students demanded. This development come after the meeting which was held on Saturday, 30 April 2022. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the meeting.

Candidates can check more details of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022), on the official website nbe.edu.in. Earlier the aspirants wrote several letters to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the health minister to postpone the exam.

While the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) mentioned in its letter that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) the final result will be released on 2 May 2022.