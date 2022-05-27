NBEMS postpone NEET SS 2022 exam, check details and new dates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality exam (NEET SS 2022). Earlier it was scheduled to conduct on the 18th or 19th of June but now the authorities have postponed the exam. However, the authorities are still yet to announce the new dates for the exam. Though the reason for this postponing is not declared.

NEET SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to various DM or MCh courses. Announcing the postponement of the exam the authorities released an official statement that reads "In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 01.11.2021 whereby the tentative schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 was notified, all candidates desirous of appearing in NEET SS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET-SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 shall be notified in due course. For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main"