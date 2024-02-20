NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Thanks PM Modi for Launching First Electric Train in J&K - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first electric train in the Kashmir valley, marking a significant milestone in the region's transportation infrastructure. The train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station received accolades from National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, who expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for the initiative.

"We needed it. It is important for our tourism and people. This is a big step that has been taken today. I congratulate the Railway Ministry, PM Modi for this..." said National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah.

"With the rail connecting us it solves lot of problems that would occur due to the road service, it also helps in the transport and supply of goods and services. I hope this service will bring progress to our people. We had hoped that this service would happen in 2007 but there were many difficulties due to the terrain but they have overcome this and now this service will start" the former JK CM added.

#WATCH | J&K: On PM Modi to flag off the first electric train in the valley and train service between Sangaldan station & Baramulla station today, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah says, "...We needed it. It is important for our tourism and people. This is a big step that… pic.twitter.com/hu6F7GCfE3 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore during his visit to Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. Notably, he officially opened the IIT Jammu complex, equipped with 52 labs, 104 faculty offices, and 27 lecture halls, along with hostel facilities for approximately 1,450 students. The campus currently hosts over 1,400 students enrolled in various programs.

Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) across the country, aiming to meet the educational needs of students nationwide. The dedication of educational projects also included the permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kurnool, Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Kanpur, and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University.

The combined value of the educational initiatives unveiled by Prime Minister Modi stands at Rs 13,375 crore. Additionally, on Tuesday, PM Modi will officially open the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu.