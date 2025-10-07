NCB secures 15-year jail term for drug trafficker held in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Oct 7 A Special NDPS Court in Gujarat sentenced a drug trafficker to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the seizure of 143 grams of Mephedrone (MD) and Methaphetamine from a car in Ahmedabad in 2022, an official said on Tuesday.

The Special Court sentenced Samir Jamilbhai Sheikh to 15 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI), along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh, on Monday under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, for his involvement in this heinous crime against society, the official said in a statement.

This case relates to a seizure made on September 3, 2022, when acting on specific intelligence, officers of the NCB Ahmedabad Zonal Unit seized 143 grams of Mephedrone (MD) and Methaphetamine from a car at Shah Alam Dargah, Ahmedabad, and arrested Sheikh.

A complaint in the matter was filed before the NDPS Court, Ahmedabad City, in March 2023.

On Monday, the Court, underscoring the NCB’s commitment to eradicating drug-related crime, convicted Sheikh.

An NCB statement said, “This conviction will send a clear and strong message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated. The meticulous investigation and diligent prosecution by the NCB team have ensured that a drug trafficker is brought to justice, protecting our community from the scourge of substance abuse.”

The official said NCB will remain dedicated to disrupting the drug networks and its commitment to accomplish the vision of Drug-Free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat) through proper investigation and prosecution of cases.

The conviction in the Ahmedabad case comes close to NCB’s recent success in securing 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment, along with Rs 1 lakh fine, for a Bareilly drug trafficker.

Special NDPS Court, Bareilly, sentenced a drug trafficker in an opium recovery case, an official said.

The NCB Lucknow Zonal Unit, after acting on specific intelligence, arrested Satish Kumar while carrying 4 kg of opium in Bareilly on March 2, 2024, the official said in a statement.

The Special Judge (NDPS), Bareilly, in a judgment delivered on September 26, sentenced Satish Kumar after convicting him under Sections 08/18/29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, the official said.

The official of Lucknow Zonal Unit of NCB said that soon after Satish Kumar’s arrest, a thorough investigation was conducted, and a formal complaint was filed before the court on August 17, 2024. The trial involved the examination of five prosecution witnesses, culminating in the conviction.

