NCB seizes 128.600 kg ganja in Murshidabad, 2 arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Kolkata has seized 128.600 kg of Ganja from Murshidabad's Beldanga.

The agency intercepted a 4-wheeler (Mahindra Verito Car) that was being used to smuggle the contraband and arrested two suppliers from Odisha's Angul-Dipak Ranjan Pradhan and Soumya Ranjan Sahoo.

According to an official, based on specific information, the team seized the drugs from Murshidabad's Beldanga on NH-34 on Tuesday.

The consignment was to be delivered at Behrampur in West Bengal, the officials said.

The narcotics were hidden in six sacks.

( With inputs from ANI )

