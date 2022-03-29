NCB seizes narcotic substances in Patna, Chennai

New Delhi, March 29 In two separate operations in Patna and Chennai, a man was arrested and 10 kg narcotic substances seized, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Tuesday.

In the first case, a man was held in Patna with 14 kg opium worth Rs one lakh. He was supplying opium through an SUV in Bihar. The NCB got a tip off about the accused and laid a trap following which the culprit was held and opium packed in polythene was recovered from him. The NCB is likely to seek his custody to know about his gang and aides.

In the second case, the NCB team in Chennai intercepted a suspicious air parcel and recovered 10 kg pseudoephedrine, which was to be delivered in Australia.

The NCB team had earlier also detected a few such parcels, and during the further investigation got more input about the pseudoephedrine parcel.

"10 kg pseudoephedrine tablets worth Rs 25,000 were packed in 2 boxes with a fan each," tweeted NCB India.

The parcels had been deftly packed in two table fans and after opening them, the narcotic substances were recovered, said an NCB official.

