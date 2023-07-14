NCP chief Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar discharged from hospital after surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar was discharged from the hospital after surgery on Friday.

As per the party spokesperson, the wife of the NCP chief was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital regarding her hand surgery.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister and Ajit Pawar camp leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed his concerns Pratibha Pawar. "I pray for her speedy recovery and would urge party's activists to wish for her well-being," Bhujbal said.

Senior Pawar's wife was accompanied by her husband and daughter Supriya Sule at the hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor