NCP hails SC verdict on appointment of CEC and ECs

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hailed the Supreme Court's ruling that the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs) will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

It was a landmark decision that will strengthen democracy as the entire nation looks up to the EC to conduct free and fair polls, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. After this new directive, the electorate and political parties should not have any ambiguity in their minds, he said.

In a democracy, the purity of election must be maintained or else it would lead to disastrous consequences, the SC bench said. The direction on the EC appointments will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament, it added.

As of now, Chief Election Commissioner and ECs are appointed in terms of Article 324 of the Constitution by the President on the recommendation of the Centre.