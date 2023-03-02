NCP wins 5 assembly constituencies in Nagaland

The results of the Kasba and Chinchwad by-elections held in Maharashtra were declared today. In this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has won the Kasba constituency, which is a stronghold of the BJP. Therefore, there is an atmosphere of consciousness in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. But the NCP is likely to suffer a setback in Chinchwad. However, in Nagaland, the sting of the Nationalist Congress Party has sounded.

Five NCP MLAs have been elected in the assembly elections held in Nagaland. The NCP is leading by two seats. While two MLAs from Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India party have been elected.

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, the NDPP has won 10 seats and is leading in a total of 14 seats. The BJP has won three seats and is leading in nine seats.