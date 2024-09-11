NCPCR Moves Supreme Court Challenging Allahabad High Court's Verdict Striking Down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004'

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in response to a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's March 22 judgment that struck down the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004. The NCPCR contends that the education provided in madrasas is inadequate and fails to meet the standards set by the Right to Education Act of 2009.

In its affidavit, the NCPCR asserts that the current educational framework in madrasas infringes upon children's fundamental right to quality education. The commission highlights that the education imparted is not comprehensive, denying children a suitable learning environment and opportunities for growth. The NCPCR emphasizes that many madrasas operate without proper regulation, leading to concerns about the quality of education received by students.

The affidavit comes in the wake of the Allahabad High Court's ruling, which raised questions about the legality of religious education in government-funded institutions. The NCPCR has urged the Supreme Court to intervene and ensure that children studying in madrasas are enrolled in formal schools, thereby adhering to constitutional mandates regarding education.