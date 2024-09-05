NCPCR seeks action as Madrasa in MP found 'violating' govt rules

Bhopal, Sep 5 The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) claimed to have come across a "gross violation" of government's rules pertaining to the operation of a Madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

The NCPCR alleged that one particular Madrasa is being operated on a license obtained for running a private school, adding this was learned during an inspection carried out by its team on August 9.

The inspection was carried out with prior permission from the Madhya Pradesh government. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has initiated an inspection drive in Madrasas operating across the state.

Omkar Singh, a member of NCPCR, who headed the inspection drive, told IANS on Thursday that the Madrasa was operating on the license of a private school.

"The permission was granted to enroll students up to Class 8 but students of 9th and 10th standards were found enrolled in Madrasa. It wasn't an educational institution but a religious institution where children are being imparted Islam religious learnings," Singh said.

He further said that many children enrolled in Madrasa were from other states, whereas the government's guidelines do not allow children from other states.

"The classes for students are being conducted only for three hours, while the government rules say classes would be run for 6 hours a day. An ibaadat-gah (place of worship for Muslims) was also found in the campus. That is also against the rules," Singh added.

He further stated that the Commission has submitted its report to the state government and has recommended immediate action against the Madrasa.

Responding to NCPCR's claims, School Education Minister in Madhya Pradesh government, Uday Pratap Singh, said that action would be initiated against Madrasa.

"Inspections are being carried out in Madrasas operating across Madhya Pradesh. The registration of 56 Madrasas has been cancelled," the minister told IANS.

