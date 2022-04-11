NCPCR to celebrate Pariksha Parv 4.0 from April 11 to May 31

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" and continuing its endeavour towards making examinations a joyful activity, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be celebrating Pariksha Parv- 4.0 from April 11, 2022, to May 31, 2022, said a press release by Ministry of Women and Child Development.

This year, a multi-pronged approach shall be followed with the objective of reaching out to teachers and parents in addition to children. Pariksha Parv 4.0 will include the following activities:

i)Live streaming sessions from 11th April 2022 to 31st May 2022 on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube of NCPCR and YouTube of Doordarshan National and New India Junction to enable students to interact with experts to reduce their exam stress and worries before exam results.

ii) SAMVEDNA- (1800-121-2830) is a toll-free Tele counselling service of NCPCR by trained Counsellors for COVID related stress which will now be extended for students to cope with exams and result-related queries, stress and anxiety.

NCPCR has been celebrating exams with its campaign 'Pariksha Parv' since 2019, intending to change the outlook of children towards exam stress and overcome their anxiety before exam results at a platform. Pariksha Parv 4.0 is an endeavour for providing a platform for students, parents and teachers to share their thoughts and get guidance and important tips from the experts, read the release.

