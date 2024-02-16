NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal, says women were harassed in Sandeshkhali

New Delhi, Feb 16 The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday recommended the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal in its report on Sandeshkhali violence submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

NCSC Chief Arun Halder said, "The commission has submitted its report to the President. The report recommends the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal."

The Commission has said that women were harassed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The report also said that the supporters and party workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress harassed women.

Halder said the people of Sandeshkhali shared the details about the torture and violence they faced.

Aggrieved people shared their pain with the members of the panel who visited the place in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday. The team visited Sandeshkhali where allegedly atrocities were committed on locals by the ruling Trinamool workers, he added.

This area is predominantly inhabited by people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and other backward communities, he added.

Halder also said that they spoke to people who cried and shared their harrowing experiences. He said that the local administration did not cooperate with the fact-finding team.

On Friday, Congress' West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was stopped by police en route Sandeshkhali. Responding to this he said, "I will try to go there. It is our right."

A six-member central team of BJP MPs, including two union ministers, was also stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali.

