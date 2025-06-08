NCW asks Meghalaya DGP to intensify search for missing MP woman

Bhopal, June 8 The National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated suo motu action in response to a distressing media report concerning the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and the disappearance of his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Growing suspicions of human trafficking to Bangladesh have heightened concerns, particularly following the discovery of blood-stained clothing and eyewitness accounts placing the couple in the company of unidentified men.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has formally urged the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, to intensify search operations through advanced means, including drone surveillance, search dogs, and specialised investigative teams.

She has called for a thorough exploration of all possible leads, forensic analysis, and, if necessary, cooperation with national investigative agencies.

Furthermore, the immediate apprehension of suspects has been mandated, with a detailed report to be furnished within three days.

"The Commission considers this an extremely serious lapse and a clear violation of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The reported delay not only undermines the gravity of the situation but also contravenes the legal obligations set forth under the POSH Act," a post on X handle of NCW said.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has appealed to the Union Home Ministry to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He wrote in his X handle, “In this moment of crisis, Madhya Pradesh stands firmly with the family of Mrs Sonam Raghuvanshi. I have personally discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Senior police officials from Madhya Pradesh are in constant communication with Meghalaya authorities."

The chief minister also wrote that he has urged the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to order a CBI investigation into this case.

Every possible effort is being made to ensure the safe return of Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, newlyweds from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had embarked on a honeymoon to Sohra, Meghalaya, where tragedy struck.

Raja's lifeless body and the scooter he rented were discovered on Monday, located through drone surveillance. His decomposed remains were retrieved on June 2 from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.

The absence of his gold ring and neck chain has led investigators to suspect foul play, further substantiated by the recovery of his phone and a machete believed to be the murder weapon. Sonam remains unaccounted for.

On Saturday, a tourist guide, Albert Pde, revealed that the couple had been seen in the company of three men before their disappearance.

Pde said, "Four men were walking ahead while the woman was behind. They were conversing in Hindi, but I could not understand what they were speaking as I know only Khasi and English."

He recalled encountering Raja and Sonam at Nongriat and Mawlakhiyat on May 23. Though he recognised them from a prior interaction, he could not decipher their conversations, as they spoke in Hindi - a language he does not understand.

According to Vipin, a close associate, Raja and Sonam tied the knot on May 11 before travelling to Shillong on May 20 for their honeymoon. Their itinerary included a visit to the Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, followed by their journey to Meghalaya on May 23.

Although their family had regular communication with them initially, both phones became unreachable on May 24, triggering an alarm.

Concerned, Vipin and Sonam's brother, Govind, commenced their search, travelling from Indore to Bhopal, then flying to Delhi, Guwahati, and finally reaching Shillong by car before proceeding to Sohra via taxi.

Upon arrival, they encountered Anil, a local moped rental provider, who led them to the site where Raja's vehicle had been discovered. Their subsequent visit to the Sohra police station proved disappointing, as reports said.

Determined, the family resumed efforts the next day, showing photographs of the couple to locals. Their inquiries led them to a hotel in Sohra, where the manager reportedly disclosed that Raja and Sonam had checked out at 5.30 a.m. This unusual timing raised further questions, as it seemed odd for a newlywed couple on vacation to leave at such an early hour.

As investigations intensify, the pursuit of justice for Raja and the desperate search for Sonam remain ongoing, with authorities under mounting pressure to resolve the mystery surrounding their fate.

