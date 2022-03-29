NCW receives representation on crimes against women in Rajasthan

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday received a letter from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Rajasthan on the increasing incidents of crimes against women and girls in the state.

The letter mentions that the state is becoming unsafe for women and girls and that the Rajasthan police and government have failed in ensuring the safety of women.

"With an alarming increase in the number of rapes against women and girls, Rajasthan has become one of the most unsafe states for women in the country," the letter read.

On March 16, the Commission had held a meeting with the Rajasthan police on the alarming number of rape cases and crimes against women and girls. The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

The Commission had sought an explanation for the delay in sending final action taken reports on the complaints and also taken up suo motu matters on the subject.

The Rajasthan police had shared year-wise compiled data of crimes against women and minors before the Commission and also stated that the pending reports in all the matters will be sent to the Commission at the earliest.

( With inputs from ANI )

