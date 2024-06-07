NDA Government Formation: Narendra Modi Unanimously Elected Leader of Lok Sabha, BJP and NDA

All alliance partners have unanimously passed the resolution to make Narendra Modi leader of NDA, BJP and Lok Sabha. After Modi was elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP’s N. Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)‘s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde joined the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him. Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 6 pm.The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Newly elected MPS of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived in Parliament on Friday morning for a meeting on cabinet formation ahead of the swearing in ceremony. BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh welcomed the newly elected MPs at the Samvidhan Sadan.

Narendra Modi elected as the Leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and Leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. pic.twitter.com/yzeDDGehjE — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar who arrived for the meeting. "Gratitude and congratulations to the voters of the country. NDA is forming a government for the third consecutive time," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi says "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations. The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them..."

