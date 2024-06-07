NDA Parliamentary Meet: PM Narendra Modi Respectfully Touches Indian Constitution With His Forehead in Samvidhan Sadan (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down and respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead after he entered the Samvidhan Sadan (Central Hall of Parliament) amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. during the NDA Parliamentary meeting.

PM Modi Bows Down Before Constitution

PM Modi was seen wearing a white kurta and churidar with a cream checkered half-jacket greeted the newly elected MPs with folded hands and med alliance leaders sitting near him, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.