NDA on victory path, Modi will become PM again: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, June 4 BJP's National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain has said that going by the trends, NDA is moving towards victory and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to retain his office for a third time.

Shahnawaz Hussain said: “From the trends, it is clear that BJP and NDA are winning. PM ​​Modi is winning. BJP is coming back to power. These people conspired a lot, but despite that nothing happened. We are going to form a government with a lot of strength.”

Regarding the INDIA bloc calling in questioning the functionality of EVMs, he said that despite the questions, “nothing is going to happen.”

“The public has voted for PM Modi and we are winning,” he asserted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently expressed that the INDIA bloc will win over 295, referring to a song. Reacting to this, Hussain said: “Rahul Gandhi will now only sing songs. Crying and singing are all that is left for him. NDA will cross 400.”

