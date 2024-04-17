NDTV launches 'Pledge to Vote' campaign

New Delhi, April 17 As India gets set to witness the largest celebration of democracy, NDTV unveiled its mega 'Pledge to Vote' campaign. The campaign aims to inspire prominent corporate citizens from India's leading firms, to endorse the initiative and pledge their unwavering support to actively participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the cornerstone of India's vibrant democracy.

These esteemed individuals, representing some of the most influential companies in the country, will not only commit to exercising their right to vote but will also actively encourage their colleagues and employees to do the same.

This campaign comes at a pivotal moment in NDTV’s enduring mission of nation-building.

In the weeks leading up to the elections, these pledges will be showcased through compelling videos across all NDTV Channels, reaching a diverse audience nationwide. NDTV will also amplify these messages, in the form of certificates and videos through its digital platforms by encouraging corporates, professionals, and individuals to commit on the ndtv.com/pledgetovote microsite.

Some prominent corporate leaders who have already pledged support or plan to do so are -- RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki; Ittira Davis, MD, and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Nilesh Shah, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Manish Tiwary, Vice President & Country Manager, Amazon India; Rohit Kapoor, CEO - Food Delivery, Swiggy.

NDTV’s Senior Managing Editor, Vaishali Sood said: “By uniting prominent figures from India's leading firms for this pledge, we hope to foster a culture of civic responsibility and encourage widespread participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

The commitment of corporate leaders to the democratic process is a great example for citizens all over the country. NDTV’s campaign hopes to reach millions of Indians and ignite a civic movement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor