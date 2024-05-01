NDTV Marathi launched on Maharashtra Day

Mumbai, May 1 NDTV Marathi was launched on Wednesday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. It is the sixth channel from the NDTV network.

"It is our privilege to serve the people of Maharashtra with meaningful, accurate, and trustworthy news and analysis. On this occasion, we are also launching a unique campaign -- ‘Let’s Start Up in Maharashtra’ -- to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit among the state’s youth," said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, NDTV Network.

