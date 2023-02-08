Need a central act to regulate online gaming, gambling: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that nine States and UTs have passed laws on online gaming adding that there is a need for a central act to regulate it.

Replying to questions of DMK MP T Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian on issues related to online gaming during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said, "19 States and UTs have passed their own laws in this regard. 17 States have amended Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling within it. If there is something which is happening in a particular state, I don't think that this house should be commenting on that."

He said that the central government is concerned about the impact of online gaming and gambling on society.

"We as very responsible lawmakers should reach a consensus and have a Central act which basically has been drafted in consultation with everybody and that central act should be effectively regulating the online gaming and gambling," he added.

Notably, several states including Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and others have banned online gambling. India also has the Information Technology Act of 2000 which is used to regulate online activities in the country. However, the Act does not mention anything about online gambling.

( With inputs from ANI )

