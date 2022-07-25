NEET 2022 answer key, question paper, to release soon

NEET UG 2022 has been conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 17. The authorities soon will upload the OMR sheets and question papers on the official website. And the results of the exam will be soon released after the final answer key.

Earlier, amid the controversy triggered after a NEET (UG) 2022 female candidate filed a complaint regarding the removal of her innerwear outside the examination hall in Kerala's Kollam, BJP workers held a protest outside the examination center.

According to the information, a few purported Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) workers took out a protest outside Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, where women candidates were reportedly asked to remove their innerwear before entering the examination hall on July 18. Carrying BJP flags they were seen outside the college, holding the protest.

