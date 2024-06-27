NEET aspirant from Jharkhand commits suicide in Kota

Jaipur, June 27 A NEET aspirant from Jharkhand has committed suicide in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota by hanging himself in his hostel room, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rishit Agrawal (17), a Class 12 student who was taking coaching for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) in Kota.

The hostel staff knocked on his door on Thursday afternoon after he did not come out for lunch. On getting no response, they informed the police who broke open the door to find Rishit hanging. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Inspector Naresh Meena told mediapersons, “Rishit Agrawal was a native of Deoghar in Jharkhand and was preparing for NEET in Kota. When he did not come out for lunch on Thursday, the hostel staff knocked on the door and were surprised at not receiving any response. They then informed the police."

The police have informed Rishit’s family members and the post-mortem will be conducted once they arrive in Kota.

Prime facie, it looks like a case of suicide caused by stress and study pressure, Meena said.

This was the 11th case of suspected suicide by a student in Kota since January this year. Last year, 26 suspected suicide cases were reported from the coaching hub.

