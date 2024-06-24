NEET paper leak tentacles reach Maha: Four booked in Latur

Latur (Maharashtra), June 24 The recent NEET-UG paper leak scam tentacles have reached Maharashtra, with the arrest of two coaching institute teachers and an ITI instructor from Latur after the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Latur Police investigations in the past two days, officials said here on Monday. Another person wanted in the case is absconding.

The two teachers, identified as Sanjay T Jadhav and Jalil U Pathan, were initially detained on Saturday, released after questioning but were subsequently arrested late on Sunday as more evidence surfaced against them.

An ITI instructor, Iranna M Kongalwar has also been nabbed even as Latur Police set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the sensational case.

One more accused, identified as Gangadhar from Delhi is reported to be absconding and the police are trying to track him, though officials remained tight-lipped about the details.

The SIT has formed multiple teams to unravel various aspects of the case that has created a nationwide political furore and led to protests by students in the last few days.

The Shivajinagar Police Station filed an FIR in the case on Sunday, invoking Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act and other laws, while Latur Superintendent of Police, Somay Munde is personally overseeing the probe.

Till now, the police have detected WhatsApp messages exchanged among the accused, and Jadhav, who was reportedly maintaining contacts with Gangadhar through Kongalwar.

The sleuths are now trying to find other associates within and outside the state and the suspected money angle in the scam.

The Centre handed over the case to the CBI after the multi-state links of the scam came to light.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor