NEET PG 2022 admit card releasing shorty, check important guidelines by NBE

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is going to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022 admit card. The admit card will be released on the official website nbe.edu.in shortly. “The admit cards shall be issued “batch-wise” shortly. Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in periodically for admit card,” the NBE said.

NBE also warned of fake calls, SMS, and E-Mails, It said, “NBEMS does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit position in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS. Candidates are advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims.”

