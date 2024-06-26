NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Controversy: Two Candidates From Meerut Approach SC Against Re-Examination

Two candidates have approached the Supreme Court, opposing a re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024, citing fairness concerns and the impact on numerous students.

According to a Live Law report, applicants Kritika Garg and Priyanjali Garg argued that canceling the entire NEET exam due to the actions of a few individuals is unfair to the lakhs of students who took the test. They stated that students who have prepared for years should not face the hardship of retaking the exam, which would also cause difficulties for their families.

The applicants, residents of Meerut, scored 705 and 690 marks, respectively, through their own efforts and merit. They argued that the NEET UG test, one of the most challenging exams, should not be re-conducted based on certain claims of malpractice.

The applicants expressed concerns that re-examination could financially benefit coaching centers by creating demand for additional crash courses or test series. They asserted that allegations of malpractice should not overshadow the legitimate efforts of the majority of students.

“It is nobody's allegation that all students who secured good marks did so by unfair means. Penalising students with good marks obtained through hard work and merit will cause significant trauma and stress,” the application read, according to Live Law.

The application also dismissed the argument that a higher cut-off justifies challenging the entire examination. "Merely because the cut-off has gone higher in the NEET UG examination, this cannot be grounds to challenge the entire examination," the application added.