NEET-UG 2024 Row: Petitioners Move Supreme Court, Call for ED Probe Into Irregularities

Petitioners in the NEET-UG 2025 exam paper leak case on Monday, June 24 filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

According to the Live Law report, the probe agency should take up the matter to bring the accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the petitioners urged the apex court.

The Petition was filed by Shivangi Mishra, represented by advocates Mathews Nedumpara and Usha Nandini, who has also urged the Supreme Court to implead the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in the apex court.

The NEET-UG exam was conducted in month of May across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh students appeared for the examination. The result were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.