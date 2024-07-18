NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: Retest Has To Be on Concrete Footing That Sanctity of Entire Exam Was Affected, Says SC

The Supreme Court said that any decision to conduct NEET-UG 2024 again has to be on the concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire exam was affected. Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, along with justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra, began hearing a significant case concerning multiple petitions regarding the contentious NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam, stating its "social ramifications."

The Supreme Court postponed the cases scheduled before the NEET-UG pleas, stating, "We will take up this case today. Thousands of young students are eagerly awaiting our decision. Let's proceed with the hearing and make a judgment."

The bench asked the petitioners seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the May 5 exam to show that the paper leak was "systemic" and affected the entire examination, warranting cancellation. "Re-examination has to be on concrete footing that the sanctity of the entire test was affected," the CJI said.

Regarding the ongoing investigation, the bench remarked, "The CBI's inquiry is ongoing. Premature disclosure of its findings could impact the investigation and public perception." The hearing, which encompasses over 40 petitions, including those filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for NEET-UG, also involves requests to consolidate cases from multiple high courts into the Supreme Court to streamline litigation related to alleged exam irregularities.

On July 11, the top court had adjourned till July 18 the hearing on the pleas, including those seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024, re-test and a probe into alleged malpractices, as the responses of the Centre and the NTA were yet to be received by some parties.

