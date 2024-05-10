NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Case: Question and Answers Given to 20 Aspirants Day Before Exam, Say Patna Cops

According to the Patna police, the question papers of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG and their answers were given to around 20 students a day before the exam on May 5.

Days after arresting 13 people, including four examinees and their parents, in connection with the case, cops said the candidates from different places in Bihar were brought to a rented accommodation at Ramkrishna Nagar, where they were provided with the question papers.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that Sikander Yadavendu (56) — also among those arrested on May 5 — had rented two three rooms at the two-storey house in Monhanpur locality of Ramkrishna Nagar, close to Patna bypass, where he brought more than 20 medical aspirants on May 4 in two cars. The vehicles were later seized,” said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity, adding Yadavendu, a native of Samastipur district, gave the aspirants the question papers and answers, reported the Times of India.

“We are trying to verify the statement and find out the whereabouts of the other aspirants involved in the matter.” “Ahead of the NEET, he rented the rooms at the secluded house where a play school used to run before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. From there only, the candidates were taken to the exam centres on May 5,” the TOI reported, quoting the police officer.

After receiving the tip to Patna Police just hours before the examination, the Police arrested Yadavendu and his driver, Bittu Kumar, a resident of Rohtas district, from the Shastri Nagar police station area. The aspirants and their parents were held after the exam.

“When the police raided his rented flat, they recovered some burned question papers, which the investigation team is verifying. Three others—Roshan Kumar, Nitish Kumar, and Amit Anand—were arrested from the flat with laptops and cellphones,” the officer said.