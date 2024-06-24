NEET-UG Row: CBI Team To Visit Patna, May Take Those Arrested in Paper Leak Case to Delhi for Questioning

A team from the CBI is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Monday to potentially transfer people arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak investigation to Delhi for interrogation, according to officials. The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has already apprehended 18 suspects in connection with the case, the officials noted.

They further stated that CBI personnel are expected to gather pertinent evidence from the EOU, which had been handling the inquiry until the central government mandated the involvement of the federal agency.

On Sunday, the CBI registered an FIR related to suspected irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam conducted on May 5. The Education Ministry referred the matter to the CBI amidst nationwide student protests and legal actions demanding an investigation into allegations of paper leakage.

"The CBI team is expected to visit the EOU office around 11.30 am and collect all evidence, including the pieces of the burnt question paper that was recovered from a house in Patna, mobile phones of those arrested, SIM cards, laptops, post-dated cheques and reference questions papers provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA)," an EOU officer said.

"All those arrested are in judicial custody in Patna, and the CBI team may take them to Delhi for detailed interrogation by obtaining transit remand from a court here," he said.