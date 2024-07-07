Nehru stalled J&K’s development by imposing Article 370: J P Nadda

Jammu, July 7 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Sunday said that Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had stalled the development of Jammu and Kashmir by imposing Article 370.

“Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had stalled the development of Jammu and Kashmir by imposing Article 370 in the state. The development was further stalled by the regional political parties like National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by opposing to remove Article 370,” Nadda told party workers in Jammu.

He also paid homage to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who had opposed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I express my gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi for abrogating articles 370 and 35A as a fitting tribute to the BJP ideologue. The country must be governed by one flag, one Constitution and one Prime Minister. This was possible only due to the BJP government,” the BJP President said.

He said that there are around 1500 parties but the BJP is the only party which is ideology-driven and cadre-base and follows the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.”

“During the last 10 years, under the leadership of PM Modi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s visionary efforts dedicated to financial development are bearing fruits on the ground in J&K, which will shape its bright,” he said.

He said that during the upcoming Assembly election, BJP workers must remain committed to the service of the people, good governance and development.

Nadda said that during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the people of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their right by voting in large numbers and expressed their complete faith in the Indian democracy.

“I salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir for voting in large numbers,” Nadda said.

He said that under PM Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a transformation while Dalits, Backward Classes and sisters are getting several facilities, including reservation.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are getting benefits of various welfare schemes launched by PM Narendra Modi-led government,” he said.

The BJP President also visited the Raghunath Temple in Jammu and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu's Vijaypur, where he also addressed a programme.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections.

This is the first visit of J.P. Nadda to Jammu and Kashmir during the third term of PM Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor