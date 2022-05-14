Nemawar mass killings: CBI writes to MP govt for holding trials

Bhopal, May 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written a letter to the Madhya Pradesh government requesting for holding trials by district court against nine accused charged-sheeted in connection with Nemawar alleged mass murder case.

The development came a day after the agency had registered a case against nine people in connection with the case on Wednesday. The CBI has booked nine accused under sections 363, 302, 364, 376, 376 (2), 120 (B) of IPC and section 5 (I)/6 (va) of SC/ST (Prevention Act), 1989.A

The accused includes Surendra Singh Rajput, Virendra alias Bhuru, Manoj Korku, Vivek Tiwari, Karan Korku, Rajkumar Keer Arvind Kumar and Dharmedra alias Michael, all residents of Dewas and Rakesh Nimare, resident of Harda district.

The brutal killing of five members of a tribal family in Dewas district of the state had created a storm in the state, with the ruling BJP facing criticism from the Opposition.

Sources said that a CBI's investigating team has also approached Dewas district court on Thursday and filed an application before the trial court to handover necessary documents related to this case, sources told .

It came around six months after the BJP led state government had ordered for a CBI inquiry in this alleged brutal mass murder case. The government had requested the CBI to investigate the matter after Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh sent a letter asking chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hand over the Nemawar case to CBI or SIT for detailed investigation.

The agency would conduct an in-depth probe into the matter taking over the FIR from local police. They have been asked to check loopholes in their investigations, sources said.

Bodies of five members of a family were found buried on June 29, 2021. The deceased were identified as - Mamta Bai, her two daughters Rupali (21), Divya (14) and their two cousins Pooja (15) and Pawan (14). As per the earlier reports of the police, they were strangulated and their bodies were dumped in the pit that was dug in advance.

