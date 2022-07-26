NEOM: City of the Future, a magical world with 170 km of glass walls, 7 km floating structures

Riyadh, July 26 NEOM, this word is going to be synonymous with a new future in the coming time. Named NEOM, the new city being built in Saudi Arabia first unveiled by Prince Mohammed in 2017, is Saudi Arabia's flagship business and tourism development on the Red Sea coast and a central project in the 2030 Vision that seeks to diversify the economy. Outlines the state plans for

The multi-trilliondollar project will include smart towns, port and enterprise sectors, research centres, sports and entertainment venues and tourism centres. The project will cover 26,500 square kilometers and will cover a range of sectors, including industrial and logistics sectors, all planned for completion in 2025.

The word NEOM is derived from "NEO MSTACBEL," whose initials MSTACBEL signify core project areas such as media, sports, technology and energy. And then the word is abbreviated and the letter M is the symbol of the word "meem" in Arabic: it is the first letter of the Arabic word for the future (mustaqbal) and also the first letter of Prince's name M, Prince "Mohammed" bin Salman. The letter "M" was then merged with the word "NEO" from the Greek language, meaning new, and thus became the name of the city "NEOM" which is located on the Red Sea in northwestern Saudi Arabia, approximately Spread over an area of 26,500 square kilometres, and made up of 41 coastal islands

There are plans to set up a network of airports in NEOM, which will include an international airport. The first, called Niom Bay Airport in the northern region of Sharma, opened last year and operates regular flights for investors and employees on the Neom project.

NEOM's chief urban development officer, Antoine Vives, said the international airport, one of the world's largest, would be ready before 2030. The construction of the trade and technology center is expected to contribute $48bn to the state's GDP and create 380,000 jobs.

NEOM is designed to respond to some of the most pressing global challenges facing urban areas and inspire alternative ways of living. The city will preserve 95 per cent of the natural environment surrounding the site, highlighting mankind's relationship with the natural world. All energy in NEOM will be 100 per cent renewable from solar, wind and hydrogen-based electricity generation ensuring a zero-emissions, carbon-positive ecosystem.

NEOM will be a regional powerhouse in water production and storage based on water desalination. The high-tech interoperable, modular system will attract water-related research companies and start-ups to innovate and lead in all areas of the water industry.

The water distribution network of NEOM will be fully connected through an advanced Internet of Water infrastructure to ensure minimum loss of water, putting NEOM at the forefront of water technology.

There will be many important parts of the city of Niom, the main ones will be -

The Line - City between two glass walls 170 km long

OXAGON - World's largest floating structure spanning 7 km

TROJENA - The best destination for work from home and leisure in the world surrounded by mountains and lakes

With approximately 56 per cent of the world's population now living in cities, urban sustainability and public welfare has become a growing concern for governments around the world. To address these challenges, Saudi Arabia is boldly experimenting. On Monday, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans for The Line - one of several mega-projects as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform and economic diversification plan.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, he said that the design will clarify the internal structure of the multi-level city and solve the problems of traditional flat horizontal cities, creating a harmony between urban development and the conservation of nature. During the announcement, the Crown Prince said that The Line would achieve an "ideal life" and solve the immediate challenges facing humanity. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the initial idea and approach, which redefines the concept of urban development, and what the cities of the future should look like.

The line design includes how urban communities might look in the future in an environment free of roads, cars and emissions. "NEOM is one of the most important projects of Saudi Vision 2030 and the line is a confirmation of our firm commitment to present a project to the entire world. NEOM is a place for those who dream of a better tomorrow," he said.

The Crown Prince said the project, which offers a new approach to urban design, will run on 100 per cent renewable energy and prioritise the people's health.

Separated from high-rise buildings, the concept includes public parks and pedestrian areas, schools, homes and places of work. "The idea of giving cities the possibility to work vertically and move people seamlessly in three dimensions to reach them is known as zero gravity urbanism," he said.

According to the revealed design plan, The Line will feature an exterior mirror that will give the structure its own unique character and allow even its small footprint to blend in with nature, while its interior offers "extraordinary experiences and magical moments". to be made to be made," said the Crown Prince. The line will eventually accommodate 9 million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometres, which is unheard of compared to other cities with a similar capacity.

The narrow design aims to reduce the man-made footprint on the landscape and promote greater efficiency. The city will feature a high-speed rail link, with end-to-end transit time of just 20 minutes. The ideal climate within the structure, throughout the year, will ensure that residents can enjoy the surrounding nature while roaming around. Residents will also have access to all the amenities at The Line within a five-minute walk.

In addition, the design of the city will be fully digitized, and construction will be largely industrialized, while significantly advancing construction technologies and manufacturing processes. The design has already received a good reception for its boldness and ambition.

Middle East affairs expert and former Gulf News editor Bobby Naqvi said, "To an outsider, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, 36-year-old Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Defence Minister, a young man in a hurry. Individuals appear. But he is driving development at a pace and scale that countries have not seen in recent decades. He is investing hundreds of billions of dollars to build cities where nothing existed. Under his leadership, Saudis are building sustainable cities that the Kingdom says will be a global template for cities of the future. Neom is a master development and The Line is a linear car-free and self-contained township where Saudis hope to That millions of the world's best and brightest people will unite and create life.

Despite global criticism, MBS, as he is known in the state, is determined to prove his critics wrong. All these mega projects are part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan, which was launched in 2017 two years after MBS became Crown Prince.

Backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund as well as local and international investors, planners say the NEOM project includes hyperconnected, cognate cities and towns, port and enterprise areas, research centres, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. Ideally located to attract global investment by taking advantage of existing commercial routes. About 13 per cent of the world's trade passes through the Red Sea, and about 40 per cent of the world is less than six hours away by air. NEOM's unique geographical location ensures a temperate climate, on average about 10 degree Celsius cooler than the rest of the Gulf countries, nestled in a mountainous region that is home to some of the most diverse terrain in the Kingdom.

Policy Expert Ehtesham Shahid, who monitors the policy of Gulf countries, says that, "Saudi Arabia has been on the path to reduce its dependence on oil for the past several years. However, its economic diversification plans are under the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. MBS, as he is popularly called inside and outside Saudi Arabia, has accelerated the process and his big ticket projects are now making headlines.

Saudi Arabia's rapid infrastructure and other technological advancements have many dimensions. In addition to transforming the energy-rich kingdom into a regional trade and maritime hub, these projects also promise to employ thousands of Saudi citizens and bring in foreign investment. The country already has a tourist influx from Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and any method that attracts more visitors is always welcome.

Technology is another important dimension of this change. The region in general and Saudi Arabia in particular is at the forefront of using the latest technology and innovation. However, they still largely remain the end users of the technology and not so much of the innovators, even though this is starting to change now.

With these advanced hi-tech infrastructure projects, Saudi Arabia seeks to take a prominent position as the technology leader in the region. They have great potential to benefit from these deployments and would do well to blend technological innovations with job creation and solving day-to-day problems

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor