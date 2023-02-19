Nepali woman, Indian man approach Delhi HC seeking police protection; court calls for status report

The Delhi High Court has called for a status report from Delhi police on the plea of a Nepali woman and Indian man seeking protection from her family after the two got married against her family's wishes.

In the plea, it has been mentioned that the woman and the man have recently done inter-caste marriage and have apprehension for their security. The woman also expressed apprehension that her stepfather may "sell" her.

Justice Yogesh Khanna on Friday directed Delhi police to file a status report. The court also issued notice to the parents of the girl who lives in Yamunanagar, Haryana.

The next date has been set as March 20 for further hearing.

The bench directed the SHO Police station Khyala to meet the couple personally and assess the threat perception. He is also directed to provide the mobile number of the division officer and beat constable to be contacted in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, the bench has directed to produce the girl before the child welfare committee (CWC) for inquiry about her age and an order for her custody.

Advocate Gagan Gandhi, the counsel for the petitioners argued that the petitioner got married on January 17, 2023, in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

He also submitted that the girl is of 22 years of age and her husband is 26 years of age.

On the other hand, Additional Standing Counsel for the state submitted before the court that the girl is less than 18 years and even her name is not as mentioned in the petition. Hence notice is issued to her parents to find out her correct name and age.

The petition seeking protection has stated that the couple met each other a year ago in Yamuna Nagar, Jagadhri where the boy was working in a restaurant and the girl was helping her step-father in his business of selling momos.

Gradually the friendship between them converted into love and the girl tried to convince her parents but it was in vain since this relationship was considered against their honour, the petition stated.

The petition submitted that the stepfather of the girl started harassing and threatening her in order to succumb to his diktat.

She was subjected to the atrocities (physical, mental, and sexual) by her parents and she withstood the harassment and the torture in the hope of approval of her relationship with the boy, the petition said.

But, when the girl came to know that her stepfather will sell her, she ran away.

The couple got married in Firozabad and came to Delhi and she is staying with her husband along with his parents in anticipation of living a peaceful life, the petition stated.

However, the threats continued and both the petitioner(s) are still under threat of either being killed or implicated in a false criminal case, the petitioners submitted.

It is also submitted that the stepfather has made many telephone calls to the girl and has threatened to kill or implicate them in false cases by taking the help of the police authorities in Yamuna Nagar District.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor