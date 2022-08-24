New cases booked against BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad, Aug 24 Telangana Police on Wednesday registered three more criminal cases against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh for his derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Amid the continuing protests, the new cases have been registered with the Nampally and Malakpet police stations in Hyderabad.

Another case was registered at Rajendra Nagar police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate.

The legislator has been booked for promoting enmity between people on the grounds of religion.

The cases were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A, 188, 295-A, 298, 505(1)(B)(C), 505(2) and 506.

Cases were also registered against Raja Singh in some other districts in Telangana.

Muslims in various parts of Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are reaching police stations in rallies to register the complaints.

Cases were registered against Raja Singh at six police stations on Tuesday. He was arrested following massive protests.

A city court on Tuesday evening granted bail to Raja Singh in one of the cases.

Police sources said he may be arrested in other cases booked against him.

