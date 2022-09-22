New Delhi: CISF seize foreign currency worth Rs 55 lakhs at IGI airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel recovered foreign currency (US Dollars) worth approx Rs 55.4 lakhs from a passenger on Thursday, the security force claimed.

The recovery was made on the basis of behaviour detection, the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at 'C' row Check-in area.

The passenger was identified as Mohammad Israfil an Indian national who was set to travel from Delhi to Dubai by Spicejet Flight No. SG-11 (STD 0740 hrs).

"On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking of his trolley bag through X-BIS machine, a doubtful image of concealment of some foreign currency was noticed," said a statement by CISF.

The passenger was later allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic means.

After clearing the Check-in process and immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departures' Customs office.

"On thorough checking of his trolley bag, in the presence of customs officials, 69,300 US Dollars worth approximately INR 55.4 lakh were detected which were ingeniously concealed "between the layers of the body and bottom part of a Hot Case and a Thermos" kept inside the trolley bag," the statement added.

The accused did not produce valid documents to carry the said amount of foreign currency, the officials informed.

The passenger along with the detected 69,300 US Dollars worth approximately INR 55.4 lakh was handed over to Customs officials.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

