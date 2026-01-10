New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 begins today at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, Jan 10 The world’s largest book fair, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026, will begin on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the beginning of a grand celebration of books, ideas, and cultures.

The prestigious literary event will continue until January 18, 2026, and for the first time in its history, entry has been made completely free for the general public, a move aimed at encouraging wider participation by people for fostering a stronger reading culture across the country.

The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The fair brings together an impressive global presence, with participation from over 35 countries, more than 1,000 publishers, 3,000+ stalls, 600 literary and cultural events, and over 1,000 speakers, making it one of the largest literary gatherings in the world.

The fair will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, at Bharat Mandapam.

Informing about the inauguration, the Ministry of Education posted on social media platform X: “Hon’ble Union Minister for Education, Shri @dpradhanbjp, will inaugurate the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 tomorrow at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

"Organised by the National Book Trust, India (under the Ministry of Education, Government of India), this year’s Fair celebrates the theme ‘Indian Military History: Valour & Wisdom @ 75’, highlighting significant moments, contributions and narratives of India’s defence forces. Qatar will be the Guest of Honour, and Spain will be the Focus Country, adding rich international perspectives to the event.”

The central theme for this year, 'Indian Military History: Valour & Wisdom @ 75', pays tribute to the courage, strategic brilliance, and sacrifices of India’s armed forces, showcasing significant historical milestones and narratives that have shaped the nation’s defence legacy.

Adding a global dimension, Qatar has been named the Guest of Honour, while Spain is the Focus Country, bringing diverse international literary and cultural perspectives to Indian audiences.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Education highlighted the spirit of the fair in another post on X, stating: “Step into a celebration of stories, ideas, knowledge, and cultures from across the globe at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026. From timeless classics and contemporary voices to children’s literature, translations, and thought-provoking discussions, the fair brings together publishers, authors, and readers on one vibrant platform.

"Discover new worlds, exchange ideas, and celebrate the joy of reading at one of the largest literary gatherings in the country.”

With its expansive scale, inclusive access, and rich thematic focus, the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 is set to be a landmark event for readers, writers, publishers, and thinkers, reaffirming India’s position as a global hub of literary and cultural exchange.

