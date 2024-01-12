New DGCA Rules: Mandatory 48-Hour Weekly Rest for Flight Crew Due to Fatigue Concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the weekly rest periods for flight crews from 36 hours to 48 hours. The revised flight duty time rules also redefine night duty as the period from midnight to 6 am, compared to the previous 5 am. To address pilot fatigue and enhance overall flight safety, the maximum flight time and flight duty period for operations encroaching on the night are now restricted to 8 hours and 10 hours, respectively.

Under the new regulations, the number of landings during night operations is limited to two, down from the previous maximum of six. DGCA has mandated that airline operators submit quarterly fatigue reports, including the actions taken based on the analysis. All airline operators are required to comply with the revised regulations by June 1, 2023.

DGCA aims to transition to a new Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS), employing a data-driven approach to monitor flight crew fatigue more effectively. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia praised these reforms, stating that they align with international best practices and will equip India as it strives to become the largest domestic aviation market in the future.