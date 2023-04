New integrated airport terminal 'momentous occasion' for Chennai: AAI Chairman

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 : Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar has described the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of the Chennai International Airport as a momentous occasion for the Tamil Nadu capital.

PM Modi on Saturday was in Chennai to inaugurate the terminal and launch several development projects.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore. The addition of this new Integrated Terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

"It is a momentous occasion for AAI and Chennai City to have this new terminal. This terminal would exclusively serve international traffic. It has got 54 immigration counters, 80 check-in counters, which will help in the growth of Chennai and Tamil Nadu," AAI Chairman told .

The splendour and glory of the ancient Tamil culture will be on full display and the latest advanced technology will come together to welcome visitors at the New Integrated terminal building, T-2, of the Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings, as per the PMO.

The state-of-the-art terminal - spread across an area of 1,36,295 sq m - which will increase the passenger serving capacity from 23 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA - and will be an important addition to the city's infrastructure.

Besides boosting connectivity, it is also expected to benefit the local economy.

Among the unique features of the terminal is Skylight. This feature allows natural light to be harvested for illuminating the space inside the building.

"This reduces energy consumption and makes a space feel enlivening and airy," said an official explaining the feature.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

Passengers at the Chennai airport welcomed the move.

"The new airport will be very beneficial to the public and will improve the city infrastructure in other ways," said Nagrag, a passenger at the Chennai airport.

Another passenger, Vaibhav Varun, a frequent flyer, who arrived at Chennai airport from Delhi on Saturday, said it is a good step in improving the passenger experience.

"You have new car parking that was opened by the honourable Civil Aviation minister as well. I think it will definitely ease down the traffic load that's been there on one terminal. And the fact that now you have finally an international separate terminal that's going to be operated, many international passengers will also derive benefits. There are many flights from Dubai and Malaysia to other countries. So I think there is be ease on the travel load," he said.

Some others said that such developments reflected the country's growing infrastructural capabilities.

"As an avid traveller, I use both roadways and airways and the landscape is changing rapidly. I recently drove down from Bangalore to Mysore and today we returned from Goa. The highways and everything around it offered a great travelling experience. The new airport at Goa is awesome. And the one which is coming up here also is awesome. So the entire infrastructure development is being taken to a different trajectory that provides an international feel. This is very good for the country and for the economy as well," said Partha, a passenger, who arrived at Chennai airport.

