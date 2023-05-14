New Karnataka Chief Minister to take oath on May 18, name yet to be revealed

In a major development, the new Chief Minister of Karnataka and the cabinet ministers will take oath on Thursday (May 18). It is reportedly said that the Gandhi family and the national Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the event. The Congress recorded a convincing victory in the 2023 Karnataka Election on Saturday, winning 135 seats. It ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party from its only southern state as the BJP ended up winning 66 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) also performed below expectations, winning just 19 seats. Four independents also won seats in the 224-member assembly election.

All 135 newly elected Congress MLAs will attend the conference, which will be hosted at a private hotel at 6 PM, and vote for their leader. The nominee for the position of CM will be announced by the high command after making a call.Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, senior leaders M.B. Patil, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Dr. G. Parameshwara, R.V. Deshapande, H.K. Patil are in the race for the CM's post.