New mobiles, free ration, duplicate certificates will be given to Wayanad landslide victims: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the state government is doing everything it can to give solace to the victims in the four landslide-struck villages in Wayanad and will give a new mobile phone, free ration and fresh duplicate certificates to all the needy.

"On Tuesday also, search operations are continuing by multiple search teams, including of the army, fire service, and police. Today, they have reached Sunrise Valley on a helicopter and our aim is to see that no area is left unsearched. There has been huge support from the local volunteers also," he said.

According to official figures, the death toll is 224, while other reports place the toll above 400.

Vijayan said: "224 people have lost their lives, 154 are missing. Till now 157 different body parts have been recovered. 88 people are under treatment in hospitals. Like on Monday, on Tuesday also, there was a public funeral in which religious leaders from all religions took part. More land will be acquired for internment of the bodies and body parts that are being recovered."

So far 1,174 rescue teams, almost 90 heavy earth-moving equipment, and 237 ambulances are working in the affected areas, he said.

He assured the provision of high-quality food for those in shelter camps and rescue teams.

"Many buildings are in near dilapidated condition and will be pulled down using the provisions of the Disaster Management Act will be pulled down. A four-member Central team is arriving and all facilities will be given to them and our officials will be there to accompany them," Vijayan added.

"Post-disaster assessments will now be done by the authorities concerned. The PWD will be doing the loss assessment of buildings, experts will be called in to assess the present condition of the remaining buildings. Full-fledged health teams are reaching out and will give all necessary attention to those in the affected areas. Schools will open as and when the relief camps functioning in schools are moved to other places. A brand new school kit will be given to all students and online classes have already begun in the camps for the children," he said.

Vijayan also thanked the huge response to appeals for donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. "We are confident the generosity of our people is very evident as we are getting innumerable offers for rehabilitation. We will look into all of it and it would be the state which will be doing that and for that, we value the support of all," he said.

Vijayan then attacked Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for his remarks on the tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor