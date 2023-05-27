New Parliament building inauguration: When and where to watch the event live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday, May 28. The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by several senior ministers, members of 25 political parties, and religious leaders among other dignitaries. The event will be broadcast live on all Doordarshan (DD) channels. One can also catch the updates on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the new parliament building in December 2020.

According to the Lok Sabha secretariat, it has been constructed in record time and has state-of-the-art facilities. The new parliament building also offers more space than the current building which was built in 1927. The Lok Sabha secretariat said that the space was not enough and there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for MPs in the old building. The inauguration ceremony will witness the participation of 25 political parties including 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Besides these, seven non-NDA parties will also attend the event. With just a day left for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Bharatiya Janta Party and the opposition are set to train guns at each other ahead of the event. At least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.