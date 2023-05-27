New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video late on Friday which gave a glimpse of the new Parliament complex, which is set to be inaugurated by him on May 28 (Sunday), along with a “special request”. The prime minister appealed to the citizens to repost the video along with their own voice-over which conveys the thoughts of people about the new structure that is set to replace the iconic circular Parliament of India. He further appealed to people to use ‘#MyParliamentMyPride’ while re-posting the videos.

“The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” wrote PM Modi on Twitter.The video footage revealed a structure which has a remarkable blend of traditional Indian architectural elements and modernity. The new Parliament complex's Lok Sabha chamber will include 888 seats and the Rajya Sabha chamber will have 384 seats. Unlike the current building, the new parliament will not have a central hall.In case of a joint session, the Lok Sabha chamber will be able to include 1,272 members. There will be four floors in the rest of the building with offices of ministers and committee rooms.