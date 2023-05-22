"New peaceful J-K is attracting film-makers across world...": Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 : As the 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting kicked off here on Monday with the participation of 61 delegates from 29 countries, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the event will create job opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as the new and peaceful Union Territory is attracting the filmmakers not only from India but across the world due to its pristine beauty.

Speaking at the side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' during the 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting at Sher-i-Kashmir (SKICC), Singh said, "The youth of Kashmir is highly aspirational, sensitive and forward-looking who can see the enormous opportunities unfolded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of this country."

"This is the best thing happening in Jammu and Kashmir as such events will have a multifarious enrichment for the erstwhile state. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmir is going to be the most profitable, cost-effective and economically viable film destination," Singh added.

In this address, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "India will be one stop for film production having beautiful locations, talented technicians, the start of art post-production facilities that can create amazing visuals with the world-class sound effects."

Quoting Kalhana's Rajtarangini, Reddy said, "The Gods often descended to sit on the banks of lakes of Srinagar as this place has captured the imagination of artists, nature lovers and now filmmakers who will revive the filmmaking in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Many famous national and international films have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir and the biggest aim of the government is now to revive film tourism not only in Kashmir but all over the country," he added.

Reddy said, "The event is of utmost importance as it will explore the immense potential of film tourism and its contribution to our vibrant tourism industry."

"Winning two Oscars this year was a historic moment for us for 'Naatu Naatu' song and for 'The Elephant Whisperers' documentary," Reddy further remarked.

"Film tourism is a powerful medium to promote tourism potential as films have a great impact on the travel choices attracting tourists all over the world," Reddy noted.

Indian film actor, producer and entrepreneur, K Ram Charan who was present during the occasion took part in a fireside conversation with film critic and journalist Mayank Sharma.

During his conversation, Charan said, "The beauty of Kashmir is magical as it attracts people towards its pristine beauty, magical mountains and whatnot."

G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant said, "PM Narendra Modi believes that tourism has the biggest multiplier effect being the biggest job creator and this G20 meeting will lead to more job creation in Jammu and Kashmir."

Praising Kashmir for its pristine beauty, Kant said, "There is no better film destination than Kashmir which has everything to offer to the film industry."

During the occasion, Draft National Strategy for Film Tourism was unveiled.

On the side-lines, a panel discussion aligned with the 5th priority of the Tourism Working Group highlighted the challenges associated with country-specific enablers adopted for promoting destinations through films and also emphasised the impact of film tourism on these destinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor