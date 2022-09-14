New Saudi, Syrian Ambassadors present credentials to President

New Delhi, Sep 14 President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from five new envoys, including those of Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Syria's Bassam Alkhatib, Czech Republic's Eliska Zigova, Congo's Raymond Serge Bale, Nauru's Marlene Inemwin Moses, and Saudi Arabia's Saleh Eid Al-Husseini presented their credentials at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

