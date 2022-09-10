New Vande Bharat breaks bullet train record at 100km/hr speed in 52 seconds

Semi high-speed train ‘Vande Bharat’ express broke the record of the bullet train on its trial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Friday by achieving the speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it was a "proud moment" for Indian Railways as the trial run of the third rake of the Vande Bharat train was completed and with a green signal from the Railway Safety Commissioner.

Talking about the ministry's focus on not just producing trains but maintaining the tracks for running high-speed trains, the minister admired the new Vande Bharat express and said, “We have shown that a fully loaded water glass has not shaken at the speed of 180kmph, but, it shook the world.” The minister also informed that now since the trial run of Vande Bharat is completed, serial production of the rest 72 trains will start soon. The maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat train is 180 km/ph whereas the first generation Vande Bharat trains have a maximum speed of 160 km/ph and reach 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds and have , the minister said.