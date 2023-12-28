New Year 2024: Leap Year Brings Extra Day, No Eclipses, Holiday Hustle & Auspicious Dates

Thane: New Year 2024 dawns on Monday, January 1. Unlike 2023, the absence of a leap second ensures the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, December 31, marking the official start of the new year. This being a leap year, everyone gets an extra day to work – or play – as 2024 boasts 366 days instead of the usual 365. Senior almanac maker and astronomy scholar Dr. K.R. Soman shared these calendar quirks.

Eclipses and Supermoons:

2024 will witness four eclipses, but none visible from India:

March 25: Penumbral lunar eclipse

April 8: Total solar eclipse

September 18: Partial lunar eclipse

October 2: Annular solar eclipse

However, skygazers can look forward to two supermoons – the Moon appearing 14% larger and 30% brighter – on the full moons of September 18 and October 17.

Holidays:

Out of 24 public holidays in 2024, two fall on Sundays, leaving working professionals with 22 weekdays to plan their breaks.

Gold Buying and Auspicious Dates:

Gold enthusiasts can rejoice in five Gurupushya Yoga dates for auspicious purchases: January 25, February 22, September 26, October 24, and November 21. Devotees of Lord Ganesha have only one Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on June 25. And for those tying the knot, 2024 offers numerous auspicious wedding dates:

January: 12

February: 13

March: 8

April: 10

May: 2

June: 2

July: 6

November: 6

December: 13