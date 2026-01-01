New Year 2026 Gift for Railway Passengers: Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Bullet Train Launch Date, Vande Bharat Sleeper Route and Fare

On the first day of the New Year, the Narendra Modi-led central government announced two major developments related to Indian Railways, bringing encouraging news for passengers. The first update was about the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, including its route and fare structure. The second big announcement focused on India’s ambitious bullet train project. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the nation’s first bullet train is expected to begin operations by 15 August 2027. This milestone is set to mark a historic moment for Indian Railways, elevating the country’s rail infrastructure to global standards as modernisation efforts continue at a rapid pace.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The bullet train will be ready in 2027, on August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open."

The central government has officially announced the route of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the details during a press conference held in New Delhi. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off the Vande Bharat Sleeper service connecting Kolkata and Guwahati. This will be the first sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train in the country, following successful trial runs conducted recently. Along with the route, the Railways has also finalised the fare structure for the train, which will be calculated on a per-kilometre basis, offering a transparent and distance-linked pricing model for passengers.

Indian Railways recently completed the final high-speed trial of the indigenously developed Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, achieving impressive results. The trial was conducted on the Kota–Nagda section under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. During the test, the train successfully reached a top speed of 180 kmph. Several technical parameters, such as ride comfort, vibration levels, braking efficiency, emergency systems, and overall safety features, were closely evaluated. The train’s performance met all required standards, and the trial was declared successful. A video shared by the Railway Minister highlighted the train’s remarkable stability even at high speeds.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Fare (per km)

1AC: ₹3.80

2AC: ₹3.10

3AC: ₹2.40

Key Features of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Comfortable sleeper berths

Advanced suspension system

Automatic doors

Modern toilets

Fire detection and safety systems

CCTV surveillance

Digital passenger information system

Energy-efficient technology

Safety and Technical Highlights

Kavach safety system

Semi-permanent, jerk-free couplers

Fire barrier doors at coach ends

Instant fire alert and control mechanism

Regenerative braking system

UV-C-based AC disinfection

Fully sealed, wide gangways

Emergency talk-back system

Special toilets for differently-abled passengers

Centralised coach monitoring system

Easy-access ladder for upper berths

The Railway Minister confirmed that eight Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains will be introduced within the next six months, while twelve new trains will be manufactured by the end of the year. The Guwahati–Kolkata Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to begin this month, with the final inauguration date to be announced shortly, followed by the official flag-off within the next few weeks.