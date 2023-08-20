Newborn abducted from TN hospital, rescued; woman culprit arrested

Chennai, Aug 20 A woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a two-day-old baby from Vellore Government Medical College hospital.

The male baby was born to K. Sundar (40) -- a labourer from Kannamangalam town --, and his wife S. Suriyakala (37) on August 17.

Suryakala was staying in the hospital for a family planning programme.

On August 19 evening, she woke up from her sleep only to find the baby missing and immediately informed her husband and police.

Vellore Superintendent of Police, Manivannan constituted four police teams and examined the CCTV visuals at the hospital and also at the nearby bus and railway stations.

The visuals from the hospital revealed a woman hurriedly moving from the hospital with the new-born.

The police traced the woman to a bus moving towards Kancheepuram.

Police teams of Ranipet and Kancheepuram coordinated and found that the woman was S. Padma.

She was taken into custody this morning at 1.30 am. The baby was taken to the Vellore Government hospital for further health checkups.

